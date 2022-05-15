Orchids to our Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center. Everyone from the staff to the lifeguards do an amazing job. We are thankful for this facility and all it has to offer. We need to make sure it stays that way and, hopefully, it can grow to offer even more cool programs!
Onions to the people who park their huge motorhome in their driveway blocking the view up and down the street. It is so big that it takes up the entire driveway. If you can afford that big rig you should be able to afford a proper place to store it.
Orchids to the new young server Josh at Shugrues, who did a great job with a very pleasant attitude. Thank you.
Onions to bad planning. Doctors are leaving. The hospital gets jammed, water shortage, RVs are parked all over and we are still building?
Orchids to the irony of pro-abortion protesters planning to protest in churches on Mothers’ Day.
Onions to my local post office delivery driver who ompletely ripped the front of my mailbox off and shoved it in the box like a letter. Got it all on surveillance cameras. Talk about going postal.
Orchids to the developer building all the tiny six hundred square feet homes. They are perfect for us snowbirds and who cares if they are five hundred bucks a square foot to buy. We no longer have to bring our RV. We are going to snag up as many as we possibly can.
Orchids to Billy Sherman and all the crew at Big O Tires for the quick and efficient work of replacing our tires and working on our car. You are very quick and pleasant. Thank you.
Onions to the houses whose property have become storage lots. A shipping container and inoperable cars blocking the vision of adjacent driveways making driving very unsafe.
