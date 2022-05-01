Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Orchids to the mystery woman who tipped the crew at Papa Leone’s $200 on April 25th around 4 p.m. It was very generous of you and we are most appreciative of it.
Onions to all the fric and frac in this city. The first thing to do is to take down the spiteful sign that is meant to intimidate and only makes the call to code enforcement easier. If it’s unregistered and in front, it must have current tags.
Orchids to the city for finally getting on board with new traffic control signals! About time.
Orchids to Havasu Embroidery and Screen Printing for donating free T-shirts to Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) for the Lake Havasu High School blood drive! We appreciate you!
Onions to to all of the greedy domestic companies who continue to operate in Russia.
Orchids to Destination Hydration. They came out with in an hour of my request and were wonderful. Thank you.
Onions to new stoplights in Lake Havasu City. Those will only jam up traffic even more. We don’t need more stop lights. What we need are people who know how to drive and care enough to do it properly, including paying attention when they are behind the wheel.
Orchids to Elon Musk for buying Twitter.
Onions to inconsiderate people who park at the gas pumps only to take 10 to 20 minutes at the snack shop first. Here’s a clue, use the parking in front of the store, then park by the gas pumps when you’re ready to pump gas. Stop wasting other’s time.
Orchids to the man behind me in line at Chase Bank. I had no idea I had dropped my debt card. Thank you for picking it up for me and letting me know. Your kindness is appreciated.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
