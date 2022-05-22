Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the family who ruined our dinner at the Black Bear on Tuesday evening. You allowed your little girl to scream and run around. She appeared to be about 5 or 6 and old enough to be seated or the family should leave her at home.
Orchids to the two sweetest and very efficient wait persons in town at IHOP, Jessica and Miri! We look forward to seeing your smiling faces every Sunday! You both deserve the very best based on how very hard you work! We love you. The gang of four!
Orchids to John at Havasu Pest Control, the most timely and efficient pest control person we have had in 22 years of patronage! You are definitely worth your weight in gold!
Orchids to Chad at PB&J Water, LLC Residential. Wow, were we impressed! We called and you came right out, checked out our system and gave us a thumbs up! I cannot tell you how appreciative we were for your service! We will definitely come back to PB&J for any future water related issues! Thank you!
Orchids to JC Penney Eye Center. I got in easily for a low cost, high quality eye exam with a very nice optometrist.
Onions to the city for not putting down lane stripes after repaving McCulloch between Cherry Tree and Bluegrass. It’s been several weeks since repaving and it is causing a safety hazard.
Orchids to Lisa and the lovely, amazing staff at Dr. Heiner’s Lakeside Orthopedic! This doctor’s office is the best place in town. I get my knees treated and I’m good for six months! Thanks!
Orchids to Angelina’s restaurant starring the incredible kitchen and crew. Our party of six has hot and delicious meals every time, with a delightful wait staff! Our waitress steered us to wonderful meals of veal parmesan fettuccini with sausage and chicken, and more! Thanks!
