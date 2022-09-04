Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to your wife’s birthday party of 11. I took extremely good care of your table, didn’t add gratuity because you all seemed nice but was screwed by several of you tip-wise. We tip out our bussers and bartender so please remember to tip appropriately.
Orchids to Miguel Jimenez and his crew at El Paraiso. Their food, especially the cheese enchiladas and the margaritas, are the best in town.
Onions to the tall, blonde woman. She was rude and unprofessional to myself and her co-workers. We attempted to seek care at this office, but, because of her actions and immaturity, we took our business elsewhere. Even her phone calls sounded inappropriate!
Onions to the corner discount store that apparently doesn’t believe it’s their responsibility to maintain the property. Dead plants, trash, a damaged wall, and more. We don’t want to look like Los Angeles or San Francisco. Clean it up and keep it clean.
Onions to the Pizza place. You charged us $12 for the $10 special. Our receipt said we made two, $1 “donations”. I Guess you wanted a tip. Does the owner know you’re pulling this scam?
Orchids to John the courtesy clerk. He is so helpful when we come to Safeway. He gets a motorized cart and helps us pick up heavy items. Then, he is alway there to
help us put our groceries in the SUV. Thanks, John.
Orchids to the Eagles club for the delicious crispy fish and shrimp on Fridays! Kudos to the new chef!
Orchids to Mark at Specialty Air Conditioning. Our air wasn’t working, so we called, and he immediately came and fixed the problem. Excellent service. Thank you, Mark.
