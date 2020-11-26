Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Havasu Dental Center, Dr. Shamos and his staff. They were very timely and professional in the removing and replacement of my front tooth. This procedure was done in less than two hours with very little pain plus the cost was not outrageous. I would recommend them for your dental work. I am 88 years old and this was a very pleasant experience. GM
Orchids to Nikki, hygienist at Dr. Lundin’s dental office. She did my cleaning and was thorough, knowledgeable, friendly and efficient. Look forward to my next cleaning with her.
Onions to the social club allowing a person to be in club morning through night drinking too much and yelling causing problems with ex-girlfriends. Not an inviting place. Some members are leaving due to actions of one. Total embarrassment.
Onions to the holier than thou Onion writers. Do you accept responsibility for your own actions, do you practice what you preach, or do you just find it necessary to consistently judge? I give you an Orchid for your entertainment.
Onions to the Council for promoting growth over quality of life in Havasu. Havasu is becoming more unlivable by the day and is looking more like California. It’s all about the money!
Orchids to the Senior Center cooks, staff and volunteers. You outdid yourselves preparing this year’s Thanksgiving meal. It was much appreciated!
Orchids to Jerry at Just Garage Doors for his immediate attention to a late Friday afternoon emergency with a tall RV garage door. So much appreciated! Thank you.
Onions to customer service. When called “I’m not available, try calling another number.” Called the other number, “I’m presently away, please leave name and phone number, I may get back with you, or again I probably will not.” Will not was what happened. As a long time supervisor, they would be standing in the food line if it was up to me.
Onions to the school system in need of substitute teachers. Do not handle the administration but contact with outside vendor. Fiscally irresponsible. Long process to get certified. Pay is minimum wage. Possible reason Arizona education is ranked 47th in the country.
Onions to the bank who want you to make an appointment for some banking needs but do not answer their phone in order to do so.
Onions to the big green box by the bridge. Once again it seems you are out of control. Talk about a raging bull. Just sit there any weekend. Come on man.
Orchids to the person who paid for my Starbucks. I was in the drive-thru at the Starbucks north of town on State Route 95. To my surprise, the person in front of me in line paid for my frap. I had been a little down and it sure made my day.
Onions to the Montana snowbirds who complain about everything in Havasu. Disrespecting 80% of Havasu’s population makes me wonder why you don’t stay your winter months in Cali. We love our city and really when you are a visitor, it’s unseemly to spit in our face.
Orchids to all of the caregivers in Lake Havasu City. Our caregivers, Toni and Collene, set up and cooked a candle light dinner with beautiful fresh yellow roses with a tasty dessert. They made a nice and romantic dinner for us and we want to thank them from the bottom of our hearts.
Onions to the drivers. Driving in this town is more and more scary! It’s so obvious many people do not know about “the right of way” at four way stops. And they also their turn signals never wear out - they rarely use them. And there’s so much speeding! Most of the violators have Arizona plates.
Orchids to the Elks Club member who was picking up trash, by herself, on the bike path near Oro Grande.
Onions to the local specialty shop who does not follow through with special orders. Tried to support a small business but was disappointed in their business practices. Paid in advance for a special order now I’m trying to get my money back.
Orchids to George at Pro Dek for the fantastic job of re-newing my cool decking. It turned out absolutely beautiful.
