Orchids to the tattoo artist who left. Your negativity isn’t missed. Hopping around different shops shows your character. Just because someone’s opinion differs from yours and you’re gossiping/ridiculing friends, calling us racists, shows your lack of intelligence. Peace out.
Onions to the pick-up shoppers. They ignore the arrows to proceed in each isle & their big black carts are usually in the way. They should follow the directional arrows like the customers are expected to do.
Orchids to The Views at Lake Havasu. After reading an article on how The Views handled covid, I can confidently say their resident’s safety is top concern throughout this and it shows! Amazing effort displayed by their staff to enforce precautions! Keep up the good work!
Orchids to Pastor John Walton in appreciation for his service and leadership at Havasu Christian Church from his grateful congregation.
Orchids to the kind people who placed dollar bills with note under my windshield wiper in the movie theater parking lot. The note said “money was on ground by car.” You made my day!
Orchids to Bill and Sharon at Challenger Automotive Marine at RV. Beyond being very competent and pricing their work reasonably, they also follow the golden rule and are the most honest repair facility you will find.
Orchids to Gaspare Longo and Eric Farmer at Anderson Jeep Chrysler for their excellent assist in the purchase of our new Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo. We highly recommend their services.
