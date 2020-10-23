Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Cool Dude Air Conditioning. The Cool Dude came within an hour of my call and fix my air conditioner in less than a minute. Is the Cool Dude cool or what? I recommend him.
Orchids to Suzanne Brown and her employees at Arby’s. They are friendly and very efficient. The food is always fresh and the restaurant clean and inviting. All of the employees are professional and positive in dealing with the public.
Orchids to Dr. Terry McGuire, and his staff. Thank you for always being there for our beautiful “Besame Mucho.” Your kindness, dedication and compassion is greatly appreciated.
Orchids to Sherry Butler’s letter to the Editor. Exactly my sentiments and I appreciate and mirror your pride in our President’s accomplishments and our country. I voted on his policies, not his giant ego.
Orchids to the LHHS band. Happiness is hearing the band playing in the morning. Bless each and every one of you for bringing “normal” back into our lives.
Onions to the city for allowing people to place those solar squares on rooftops. I’ve noticed an abundance of static electricity since this first began. It has to be current escaping from these devices. I cannot walk in my house without getting zapped when I touch something. I insist it stop now!
Orchid to Mrs. Bowes. Her dedication and work ethic make Oro Grande a great school! Thanks to her and all the staff for their support of education!
Onions to USPS on Northside for putting packages outside on the front porch in the sun. It is really too much work to open the gate and put them in the shadow. Ten seconds matter.
Orchids to the district for taking a stance on coronavirus! Keep a low number of infected students until the no-liability shield is passed. Then pack the rooms with Covid 19 students! But can you hold onto the teachers?
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
