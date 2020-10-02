Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the private club. All televisions on the debate. Politics and private clubs don’t mix.
Orchids to the response on sweeping forest floors. If what you say is true then lumpy must be ignorant of those facts to suggest sweeping of forest floors. But, don’t forget there is more burning than forests. I wonder if a little more moisture would help to prevent wild fires.
Orchids to all of the great people at Hospice of Havasu and the Polidori House. The great care you gave both physically and emotionally to my wife and I was amazing. Special thanks to Kelly, Taylor, Nikki and Pam. You made a very difficult time better. M.
Onions to the club. Once again a human was gossiped out of being a faithful member. How many more are going to be ran off by the whisperers? Please penalize those who serve up bias and sow the seeds of deceit.
Orchids to Ahn Family Dentistry. They went above and beyond for help me. I highly reccommend Dr. Ahn and his staff to anyone looking for a family friendly dentist with great service!
Orchids to Shannon our postal carrier. She does a fantastic job and is greatly appreciated. Thanks!
Onions to the storm troopers that will be at the polls on November 3rd.
Onions to crazy people. Just calm down and be happy.
Orchids to Legrand Plumbing. You came over to fix my toilet and found it was a simple fix. No charge. You guys are the best I will highly refer you to all my friends and neighbors.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
