Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to inclusion and friendliness and big fat rotten raspberry to exclusion. Everyone has a story and most people have good hearts. Don’t partake in exclusion, it truly shows a person’s heart and how by exclusion they fill an emptiness in their own souls. Live, laugh, love. Be nice. It’s free.
Orchids to everyone not wearing a mask at Walmart. Felt good to be in America again!
Onions to the volunteer who caused the food bank to close Thursday. You are a volunteer not a boss. Do your job that you should have done 6 months ago. Shame on you. Stay in your own location and stop creating havoc. Karma will come your way some day and you deserve everything you get
Orchids to the wind that ripped apart so many terrible looking flags. It’s about time to put some new ones up. It’s going to be nice to see a change of new flags soon. November is looking up.
Onions to all the businesses that require a mask to enter but don’t enforce it. I don’t like wearing them either but at least respect your wishes. Take your signs down if you don’t mean it.
Orchids to Walmart’s electronics department. The young man Drew was so polite and helpful in getting our T.V. Such a nice young man!
Onions to the doctor’s office that has a sign on the front door saying “Mask required before entering” and not enforcing their mandate. I came out into the waiting room and low and behold there was a guy sitting there with no mask on. Are they afraid to confront these nay sayers to help protect their clients from the virus?
Orchids to our thoughtful neighbors on Cinnamon who delivered our UPS package. Tried to mail a card but it was returned. Don’t know your address so hope you get these Orchids!
Orchids to Hardy’s Tree Service. It’s best service in town. Todd is knowledgeable and his charges are reasonable.
