Orchids to Sanchez-Hawkins Jewelers. They have the best customer service. I bought an “initials” gift for my daughters who loved them. A gift that will last forever. Thank you.
Onions to the corner of Acoma and Saratoga, it is something to behold. It is the point where most drivers can’t see the big red stop signs, and it is also the beginning of Saratoga Raceway. What ever happened to the old wonderful city of Havasu?
Onions to so much unfriendly behavior in this town. If you can not do your job with a smile and hello please find a work from home job. We have a great city with far less problems than most cities.
Orchids to Denise and Kelly in customer service at the water department. They are the only two employees who help people at the counter with their payments and questions about their accounts, and at the same time answering that long line of phone calls that are in the “queue”. They do a great job! So patient and kind!
Orchids to Ricky, Service Advisor with Bradley Chevrolet! Ricky always provides exceptional service! He listens to the customer and treats that customer as his number one top priority. Paul
Orchids to Master B. Your choice to rid yourself of the chupacabra will be a blessing. Stick to your conviction of wanting a pleasant contributor to your life. We cannot wait for the old Master B to be back. Sickening to watch the chupacabra work the room for cash.
Orchids to Linda at Mesquite’s Janitorial Services. You serviced my vacuum and it works like a new machine. Thank you much. M.
Orchids to Wake-up Makeup. I love my enhanced eyes with no need for additional eye liner! I appreciate you and your special skills, Donna. Blessings. M.
Onions to those weekend litterers! If you can’t pick up after yourselves stay home!
Orchids to everyone at Albertsons, especially thanks to Dawn, Yolonda, Allison, and Steve. You made it all better for me. Thank you.
Onions to the older woman dating a younger man. No woman right in the head, who’s 50 plus, would date a guy who is early 30s, weird. You purposely pick ex-druggies with addiction problems to “fix” them. You’re track record with men speaks volumes.
Onions to the person bringing up the Nuremberg trials at the city meeting and said he lived in Lake Havasu City, but has a place in California. Perhaps his rhetoric wasn’t accepted there so he thought Lake Havasu City would be a good place for his nonsense. Maybe your place in California is where you should be.
Onions to the city for allowing all of those trashy locks to be hung on every railing and chain around our beloved London Bridge! It’s still not too late to remove this junk before our upcoming London Bridge Days celebration.
Orchids to Tiffany. My massage was amazing. I will re-schedule soonest.Thank you!
Onions to widespread confusion! Would someone with adequate credentials please explain in lay terms, why our elected city fathers are so hell bent on building out this city when common sense dictates they put a hold on until our looming water issue is dealt with. We need legitimate truthful information.
Onions to the weekenders who feel the need to set off fireworks at 2 AM.
Onions to the service tech who stole my GPS out of my Jeep Grand Cherokee when I brought the Jeep in for warranty work last week.
Orchids to everyone who cares about their fellow man and takes precaution to help keep them safe and well.
Onions to the person listening in on the fellows, with fossil fuel vehicles. They pay road tax, electric junk pays none. Take your electric vehicles to the power line roads where they belong, until you start paying the road tax, that comes from fossil fuels.
