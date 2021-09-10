Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Lake Havasu City Wound Care for the excellent treatment you gave my sweetheart. Many thanks go out to Dr. Balderama, Jaime, Christy, Chris, Amber, Nadia, Deb and Matt. Your caring and compassionate care did not go unnoticed. Lunch is on me!
Onions to whomever decided to smash our mailbox Thursday. First happened to us about six years ago and we replaced it with a steel box, mounted and reinforced post. You did put a decent size dent in the box and knocked the box and reflector off of the post, but the post is still standing. Hope your arm is still vibrating!
Orchids to Patsy, owner of The UPS Store. What customer service! She helped me ship art canvasses to Missouri. She was very efficient and very pleasant. Thanks, Patsy!
Orchids to Fayette Air Conditioning and Sheet Metal Incorporated. We started having problems with our 17 year old air conditioning unit. Mark and his superb crew did an outstanding job on replacing our old unit with a new one. We are cool and extremely satisfied with their work. We highly recommend them.
Orchids to Ralph of Esmay Solar Electric for his prompt professional service upgrading our solar inverter on Cottonwood Drive.
Orchids to me for driving the speed limit on the highway as suggested by some, but I still cannot find the signal that they synchronized. It is impossible to make two green lights in a row.
Orchids for Arlee from Van Rooy Plumbing. He did a wonderful job setting up my new kitchen sink and ice maker.
Orchids to Miguel from Bob’s Cabinets who did a great job installing all of my new kitchen cabinets.
Orchids to the crew from Mother Earth who did an excellent job placing granite on top of my new cabinets.
Orchids to the deli at Safeway. Your salads are a bit expensive, but very good.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
