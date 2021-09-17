Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the driver ahead of me in the drive thru at Jack in the Box for treating me to my favorite breakfast. I really don’t know what I did but thanks to this generous gentleman I had my croissant and Diet Coke. Thank you, I will pass it on.
Orchids to Dynamic cleaning & restoration. My carpet, along with my nextdoor neighbor’s, looks brand new. They were fast and professional. I take my hat off to this crew. “Ranger Terry”.
Orchidsd to Santos at Shugrues on 9/11/21. He is simply amazing! He took care of 23 Beta Sigma Phi sisters during their Beginning Day celebration! He was prompt, courteous, and enjoyed by all attendees! Thank you, Santos! Louise/event chair
Onions to the people that walk their dogs early morning near the Channel without a leash. Have some respect for other dog walkers that have to worry about your aggressive dog attacking their dogs. Also lose the attitude you don’t owe the city we can walk to.
Onions to saying that even ardent promoters of vaccinations are put off by the mandate because it crosses a line on personal freedom. You’re kidding, right? What happened to our mutual civil social responsibilities to each other? No need to apply for my building permit? Take off the blinders, please.
Orchids to TrueCare Urgent Care for getting me in just before closing on a Saturday to stitch-up my finger after an unfortunate taco-making incident. Everyone was amazing, and I was out of there in under an hour - Great team! SW
Orchids to Mark and Jahan at Cleartone Hearing, always caring & knowledgeable. Best hearing aid provider in the county.
Orchids to the ex-Marine at Chili’s restaurant for paying dinner for 2 elder ladies. It is greatly appreciated.
Orchids to Our Lady Of the Lake Catholic School for singing at the 911 ceremony. So nice to hear those beautiful young voices! Thank you to all those involved to make it happen.
