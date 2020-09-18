Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchid to the gentleman who paid for my purchase at Dollar General! I had forgotten my coin purse at home and he was so kind to pay for my purchase! Kindness is what makes the world!
Onions again to USPS.delivering a package marked“live shipment” with holes for air by 105 degrees on the front porch in the sun without ringing the doorbell. Lazy or stupid?
Onions to businesses that display political signs. As a consumer I make choices based on quality of product, service and convenience and always try to shop local first. However, I will never enter an establishment telling me the owners political views. Don’t cut your own nose to spite your face!
Onions to the ineffective parents who try to push their agenda by using their children as pawns. That behavior is damaging to your children. Better to model couth, kind and intelligent behaviors for your children to emulate, rather than the myopic views you hold so dearly and spew. Shameful
Orchids to LHUSD school board president Lisa Roman. She is doing an exemplary job and utilizes proper parliamentary procedures even when being bullied. Lisa is a classy true lady. We LHUSD staff are proud to have this educated, caring gem as board president!
Orchids to Robinson Automotive. For all you people looking for an “honest” auto repair business, look no further. I have been using them for a very long time and I will not change to another repair shop. I am a 26 year resident of Lake Havasu.
Thank you to J D’Uva plumbing for an excellent job. Great service at a reasonable price. Our service guy was Mat, who was very prompt, professional and did a great job. If I need a plumber again I will be calling them.
Orchids and many Kudos to Nichole Cohen, the School Board and Sen. Borrelli for rejecting the leftist “1619 Project” and the BLM narrative that the Socialists are trying to shove down our children’s throats. Many thanks for standing up for our precious heritage and our children. Teach 1776!
