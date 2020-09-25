Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dr. Rebecca Lavene and her staff. They are friendly, explain procedures and make you feel comfortable.
Orchids and blessings to the Kiwanis for their flags on the lawn on important days. We are so proud to see our flag flying!
Orchids to Brayton of Van Rooy Plumbing. Thank you for an excellent job well done. Very courteous and professional. Passed the word. Hope the cat perch turns out.
Onions to store for not wearing masks, social distancing and not even hand sanitizing.
Orchids to Dr. Jack Diep and his entire staff at Lakeside Spine and Pain Institute, for the kind and professional care of patients. John.
Orchids to Trisha at the MVD office. She goes above and beyond to help you! She knows her job and does it very well! Thank you.
Orchids to Pro Therapy for getting me back on track. Special thanks to Brad, Dave, and the whole team. Awesome results!
Orchids to Chad Nelson! Best guy ever! He’s the most caring, professional, ethical, honest Realtor guy I have ever met! My family would be homeless if it weren’t for Chad. Thank you!
Onions to the anti-maskers. The problem is, the mask mandate is working.
Orchids to Suddenlink serviceman, Andrew. Timely, professional and efficient. On time and got it done.
Orchids to Duane of Sun Solutions. He tinted the windows of our entire house and did an excellent job. He was quick and efficient as well as polite and considerate.
Orchids to Chad at Mohave Mortgage. Great service and does what he promises. It’s nice to be able to support a local company.
Orchids to Dr. Prater, wife and all the girls in his office. Especially Irece, Lisa and Angela for all their kindness these past years. Thank you and bless you all. Peggy.
Onions to the bad drivers. Please be careful you never know who is in the car next to you.
