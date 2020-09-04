Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Onions to the onion blasting the school board for only allowing 50 people in the meeting. They were following the governor’s order that says no more than 50 people in a gathering.
Onions to the onion directed at the CEO of the postal service for “deliberately trying to slow down the mail service.” What a baseless accusation! With no evidence, that man is being treated like a criminal by people like you who believe everything they hear.
Orchids to the gentleman from the sheriff’s department who helped with a runaway grocery cart in Bashas’ parking lot. He saw me struggling to lift the heavy cart and stopped to help me. Thanks!
Onions to the private club. You finally had a visit, now you better get your act together.
Onions to the planned protest on the channel on Labor Day! How about a break?
Onions to the people who think the Hatch Act is something chickens do when sitting on their eggs!
Huge Orchids to American Pro Movers. They are true professionals at their job! You can rely on them to show up on time and get the job done as promised. It’s easy to see they love what they do. They take the stress out of moving! Thank you APM! You rock!
Orchids to MCC for a great send off for Dr. Woods. Though her gracious presence will be missed, she is wished all the best for a wonderful, blessings filled, well earned retirement.
Orchids to Havasu Medical Center. I was greeted at the front by a wonderful security guard from Georgia who is so pleasant and so welcoming. I then was greeted by the receptionist who wished we had a wonderful day I was checked in at the registration by a pleasant woman who was efficient and sent me on my way to radiology very quickly. Tony who is to give me my MRI arrived and he was efficient and warm welcoming. What a great hospital.
