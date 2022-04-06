Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Tax supported Partnership for Economic Development. PED could lead the 400 non-profits. PED’s entrepreneurship program could focus on business development and the tax funded shared workspace could provide non-profits a place to work together on strategy. This would require no additional tax dollars such as ARPA; yet achieve results using current resources.
Orchids to Johnny and Violet who helped my 80 year old sister and I under dire circumstances when my sister broke her femur and we needed an auction ASAP. I totally recommend their services; they gave my situation their entire attention for two days with great results.
Onions to the fire inspector. Rude, arrogant, and completely unprofessional. Try doing your job with a smile, being helpful and courteous.
Orchids to our very nice server Shaun at Cha Bones. Even though the restaurant was out of pork chops again, he was so pleasant and survived all our jokes. Thank you, Shaun.
Onions to the complainer not being able to walk the docks at the marina. There are rules to protect the slip customers. Of course, there are people who think rules don’t apply to them. This rule is to protect the slip customers.
Orchids to USPS postal delivery workers! They are working seven days a week and long hours and are so underappreciated. My postman is always so nice, even though I can tell he is rushed and has so much to do! Thank you for delivering the things we insist on ordering online!
Huge orchids to Vilma Urbina and Heather Minery for the fabulous job they did putting together the wonderful raffle baskets and DoggieDash gift baskets for the Havasu Half Marathon 2022! Orchids also to Gems Assisted Living for sponsoring most of the baskets!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.