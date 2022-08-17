Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to a good garage door repair. Frank Grasser came to repair our garage door on a Sunday afternoon. We love to see someone who takes pride in their work. Great job! We will use again.
Orchids to a good garage door repair. Frank Grasser came to repair our garage door on a Sunday afternoon. We love to see someone who takes pride in their work. Great job! We will use again.
Onions to people running the red light at North Palo Verde Boulevard and State Route 95. Twice in two weeks I have witnessed vehicles running that red light at a high speed. Today I was behind the lady in the turn lane. She would be dead if she didn’t stop fast enough. Not cool.
Onions to the doctor who never told me what my blood pressure is nor checked my heart and couldn’t find my lab results. I miss Dr. Moran. At least he had time to talk and answer questions. I am shopping for a new doctor.
Onions to not fixing the road. For the love of God! Fix the road! The intersection of Lake Havasu Avenue and Acoma Boulevard! You
put a band-aid on a huge problem, then made the intersection atrocious! Fix the roads, please! Coming from someone who must take that road several times a day, every day!
Orchids to the Whiz Kid Computer Services. We took our computer in for game installation because it was not compatible to our computer. They did not charge us one red cent. This is one of many times they have helped us with the computer and phones. You guys rock!
Orchids to Hav-A-Sis for creating the Twisted Poker Run. It was so much fun. We had a blast. We can’t wait for their next event. Keep up the good work. Havasu needs more groups like yours.
Onions to the neighbor with dogs. It doesn’t hurt to pick up your dog poop, especially with this humidity. Less smell and flies!
Onions to the cool weather bringing the flies out!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to Planner@havasunews.com.
