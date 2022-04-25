Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Shanda at Anytime Fitness. You do a great job! Onions to people who leave items behind. It’s not a storage place.
Orchids to our freedom. Be happy you woke up and stop complaining about everything!
Onions to the owner of the big white dog on South Jamaica. Please control your dog the next time you have food delivered. I didn’t appreciate it growling, barking and running out the door at me.
Onions to the knuckle- head onion giver about complaints about restaurant prices. It’s my right to dine and “whine”, and it’s my right to wear my Liz Cheney T-shirt. I bet you are in the restaurant business.
Onions to the judgmental person attacking new parents for not being married. First, they obviously aren’t aware that not all married women use their husband’s last name. Second, in judging others, you open yourself for judgment. Be happy for these new parents and live and let live.
Orchids to the Daybreakers Lions Club for suppling the dog waste bags at the Lions Dog Park on the Island. Also, to those who use the park, thank you for your donations toward the bags.
Orchids to Nicole of TLC Pet Sitting! Thanks to you, we never have to worry about being away from our fur babies. Nicole is great! She is dependable, caring, and always there for you! Paul and Lori.
Onions to the onion giver about the parents in the new birth section of the paper. Do you live under a rock? Many new brides keep their maiden names in respect to their heritage.
Orchids to Doreen at Bridge Travel Center. She is still the best travel agent! We never have to worry about our trips. Doreen, you are always there for us. Paul and Lori.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
