Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Tig of the emergency crew at Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center. You all did a great job for my wife, Debbie, and her lymphedema. Many, many thanks.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Tig of the emergency crew at Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center. You all did a great job for my wife, Debbie, and her lymphedema. Many, many thanks.
Orchids to Terry. I really enjoyed your music at Niko’s Grill and Pub. You are very talented and make dining a great experience.
Orchids to Montana Steak House. I hadn’t been back there for quite a while as I quit going out all together, but really enjoyed it. You are still the best steaks in town with the best martinis. Great customer service too.
Onions to restaurants who still are only drive through. The pandemic is over, already. Please, open up the dining areas, we are a social species.
Orchids to Becky at Wizard and Pawz Grooming. Levi loves his looks and his play time.He is looking so forward to his return.
Onions to dogs at Rotary Park. Let’s figure out who is responsible to fine these offenders.
Onions to our city government, especially our council. Everyone preaches to buy local. Then they vote to purchase some city vehicles from the Phoenix area. Our local dealer does so much for our community. Shame on you.
Orchids to the teacher’s pet. You worked long and hard and we are all so proud of you. Congratulations!
Onions to the employees complaining about tips. Get over it! I started at six in the morning and served suds to the shakey-hand gang and not once have I seen a 20 percent tip or even a 1 percent tip. So belly up; at least you’re getting something.
Onions to the couple who verbally assaulted our grandson’s special needs bus driver. The students on board heard every word. Human kindness!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.