Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the artist’s rendition of butterflies at the entrance to the butterfly garden. Onions for the bird feces and filth covered benches upon the trail. They are a disgrace to the honor and whose memory they serve. Shows me when I am gone my precious Gem’s bench will follow suit.
Onions to the birds. They have been here at least since the 80s. No illness noted, however, new residents want to limit the bird population by allowing their pets to kill and poop all over other people’s property without regard to the birds and animals which have lived here way before us.
Orchids to Sonora Quest Laboratores. The ladies there are so friendly and helpful. Thanks to Maria, Roberta, Heather, Chenth and Lauren. They truly care about their patients. I appreciate your smiles and caring ways. Many thanks, Yvonne.
Orchids to Dr. Noronha. I wish I could nominate you for a Nobel Prize in family medicine. With some research and one prescription, you have been able to relieve me of a condition I have been dealing with for almost 30 years. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
Onions to the city. Charging double for water and sewer as a ‘minimum usage’ fee to ultra-conservative water users, then salting the wound with a discount rate for consumers with pools and massive irrigation systems, yet not on the sewer that older septic users are still paying for!
Orchids to the fellow at Albertson’s who helped me with my groceries, and waited while I had to stop at the pharmacy before leaving. I offered him a tip, but he said he’d lose his job! Come on, Albertsons, the guy went above and beyond. Great job!
Onions to the city for not repairing our roads in a timely manner. We have one of the top tourist destinations in the state and more revenue than the city has ever seen, but don’t see anyone repairing our roadways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.