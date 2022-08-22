Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Stephanie at A & B Propane. She provides outstanding service to their customers. She is very personable, efficient, and well informed about their business and services. The dedication she has to the company and their clients is very rare, and sincerely appreciated.
Onions to the person complaining about the city buying new trucks from an out of town dealer. Do you not shop around for the best deal on everything nowadays? Just wondering.
Onions to the private club on McCulloch Boulevard for allowing the “F” bomb to be thrown around loud and often. This is very crude and embarrassing, and we won’t return until the trash talk is confronted.
Orchids to Lauren Huljev and the staff at FPS Medical Center. They are very friendly and they listen to you and provide the right answers.
Onions to the couple who refused to pay for their meat and cheese board, didn’t want their entrees and couldn’t even tip their sweet server. There are starving people all over the world. Nothing but selfish trash.
Orchids to Lakeside Orthopedic. All of the staff is very nice, from those who book appointments to the physcians who really listen. I felt well cared for and I highly recommend them if you are in need of such care.
Orchids to Havasu Solar. I had solar installed in July. I noticed a slight leak in my ceiling. I called the company and the same day they came out and fixed the problem and didn’t blame anyone else. Havasu Solar has been a pleasure to do business with.
Onions to the decision to continue building more and more with our progressive cut in allotted water usage.
