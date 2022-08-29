Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the quality of workmanship performed by Prolong Roofing. Dustin was cooperative and a pleasure to work alongside. The roofing project took approximately four hours and completed on the same day. The price was reasonable, too.
Onions to hypocrisy. You’re definitely on your phone more than reading your Bible. You post all your drama/craziness/fake illnesses on social media along with inappropriate heavily filtered photos and all your men you text all day. Not fooling anyone who truly knows you.
Orchids to Selma at Havasu Regional Medical Center! I’ve been fighting a bill for north of $300 for over a year because nobody could explain why Medicare didn’t pay. Two debt collectors repeatedly lying, with different stories each time, angered me. The goddess Selma made me understand so I paid them! Woo-hoo!
Onions to the bartender. You were rude to not only me but several other paying customers. Lose your attitude or this new bar will go downhill fast. Lake Havasu City word of mouth means a lot here!
Orchids to the ladies of the Elks. They always step up when something needs to get done.
Onions to the tanning salons in town. I don’t find them as clean and sanitary as I would prefer.
Orchids and kudos to True Rehab! I just finished neck therapy and see a significant amount of improvement! Missy is the best and the whole team helped my success!
Orchids to Dr. Fadi Atassi and new test/lab/office support staff at both locations for keeping me going. I really do appreciate it. Ken.
Orchids to the 7th grade counselor at the middle school for being so kind and helpful to my daughter when she was having a bad day!
