Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the shift leader taking me off grill and placing me back on orders. Saying I was green behind the ears was an insult. I didn’t know what it meant until others told me. I’ve been there six months now. I’m third senior employee. You’ll regret your poor decision some day when I’m your boss!
Onions to the restaurant that just installed Plexiglas between booths that is not transparent. Now if there is a problem in the restaurant you cannot see where it is or what the problem is. Not a good feeling if you have any type of issue with feeling safe when dining.
Onions to the people who were setting off fireworks by the high school area. My 6-year-old son was trying to go to bed.
Onions to everyone who attended the races on Saturday night not wearing a mask. Saw the picture in the paper and not one person with a mask! No wonder why Arizona is so high in stats. Maybe you should take heed from your neighbor Nevada, where we are 31st. Glad I moved to a responsible state!
Orchids to Linda Denovan, RE/MAX by the Lake, and the Browns for their donation to Vietnam Veterans of America, Mohave County Chapter 975.
Onions to the smart mouth employee, placing Balls - O -Fire hot sauce in my bag instead of mild like I asked for. Telling me I should’ve looked at the packets before squirting on my tacos is an insult. How many people do that? Roof of my mouth is still shedding skin. You, my friend, need to be fired!
Onions to the visitors who are using the mobile parks addresses as their “local” address when signing up for the covid vaccine. The amount of doses allowed should be used for the residents who have permanent addresses in Lake Havasu City and driver’s licenses should be verified before giving the vaccine.
Orchids to those who are seeking the covid vaccine, but to those who have signed up on every available waiting list, please contact each provider after you have received your vaccine so the next person waiting can be called.
