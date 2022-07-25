Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to hazardous waste disposal. Can someone explain why it’s so hard to dispose of hazardous waste in this town? There’s some in my garage left by my late husband. I’m in need of some information. Even the mayor’s office was unable to answer this. Maybe this is why people dump in the desert.
Onions to the onion-giver regarding restaurants. Meat, cheese, produce have all gone up astronomically. Restaurants aren’t charging more because they want to. You’re just using excuses to tip poorly. Stay home and cook.
Orchids to great care! Thank you to Havasu Regional Medical Care for such great care for my husband. Surgery, check in, all the staff on the second floor. No reason to leave town for great care. Thank you, again, and blessings to all.
Onions to the homeowner on the block of Chemehuevi. Your garage door is hanging off the track, old cars and car parts on the side and rear of your property, and numerous debris in your front yard. Clean up your property. It is the community eyesore.
Orchids to Samantha at ChaBones. All of their servers are great but she is outstanding. Friendly attitude and quick service.
Orchids to Pleasant Valley Dental. You replaced my two front teeth crowns, perfect color match, no pain, and new teeth same day. Efficient and caring office staff. Thank you, Dr. Yole and your assistant Mary, for a job well done! Satisfied customer.
Onions to the onion on restaurants. They do not produce their own food supplies! Have you not been to a market lately? Restaurants also have to buy the foods they serve! They also pay for utilities just like you do. I can run my air conditioning as much as I want, deciding how much water, gas and electricity I want to pay for. Businesses don’t have that choice as there are numerous regulations they operate under!
