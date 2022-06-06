Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the house on the south side. All those flags on your fence look great. You must be a veteran. You even have a flag painted on your truck. Thank you for your service and welcome home.
Onions to the member who spoke to praise his club in California when the event was to celebrate our 30 year club anniversary. Very poor taste. Alcohol and microphones don’t mix.
Orchids to the individual who paid for our meal at Red Robin. My wife, daughter and I were celebrating my daughter’s birthday. Your kindness caught us totally off guard. Thank you again so much. We will pay it forward.
Orchids to the Elks for having James, the best waiter in town. He provides great service and great personality. Thanks for putting up with the table of crabby guys and the table of funny gals.
Orchids to Shelby at Albertsons for being so helpful with my cart and offering to get an electric cart for my husband. She went above and beyond. Awesome!
Onions to the idea of a traffic light at Jamaica and McCulloch Boulevard. I lived in another city that had a four-way stop on a corner much busier than this one. A light was put up at that corner, and the traffic back-ups were much worse. The city took the light out.
Onions to wealthy people who are bad tippers. If you can afford a Maserati and have become one of the wealthiest real estate agents in town, you can fat tip service staff.
Orchids to Lauren at Sonora Quest Laboratory. Even with a lobby full of unhappy people, she was able to get me in quickly on my lunch hour with a smile. She’s awesome!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
