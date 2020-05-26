Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the dog walkers. Please don’t walk your dogs off leash. You may feel confident, but I don’t. You create a risky situation where you will be responsible if it goes bad. No Leash no control! Love dogs? Leash them. It’s easy and gives peace of mind to all. Dogs too.
Orchids to HRMC ER, our EMT’s and Dr. Whelan, for fixing me up last month! Thanks.
Onions to the green box. Until you retrain your tipped volunteers you will not be safe, your beer maids need to change clothes daily and sanitize hands after touching their nose, mouth and cigarettes. Your beer taps foam because it’s served above 38 degrees. Thousands of dollars down the drain.
Orchids to Dune Electric. I had trouble with my GFIC and called Dune. Over the phone, he told me how to fix my problem and saved me a service call. Very honest company and highly recommend.
Onions to the simpletons in the supermarket who do not wear a mask or cannot fathom what the directional arrows are for in the aisles! Don’t look now geniuses but the covid count is still going up.
Onions to Ed on his onion about not wearing a mask because of a medical condition. Practice social distancing or stay away from crowds. No excuses if you lived in China!
Orchids to Eloise. A big thank you for all you did to get throught this coronavirus. You hung in there and helped your clients when possible. You went above and beyond to see everyone was taken care off. You are the wonder woman of the year for 2020! What a Great Lady to work with. Vicki.
Onions to hypocrites. Going on and on about socialism while in the same breath loving the mass amounts of money you’re getting from unemployment. Can’t even tip decently. Thanks for taking care of a fellow American. Sure are making America great again.
Onions to a city that allows local vagrants to abuse animals by dragging them around on hot pavement and without drinking water. The animals have no choice.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
