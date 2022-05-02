Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the person who stopped to help me. On the Friday before Easter, you stopped and helped put the boat trailer back on the hitch. May your business prosper.
Onions to the guy near Jamaica Drive who lets his dog run freely. Put it on a leash before it chases the wrong person or runs into the street.
Onions to those who can’t afford a decent tip. If you can’t tip at least 20% then stay home.
Orchids to Chris Leach, owner of Chris Leach Auctioneer, for his superb auctioning skills at the Hospice Hoedown. He was truly amazing and because of his efforts, a record amount of money was raised for this wonderful organization. He is a great talent and fabulous addition to this city.
Orchids to Alex and the owner of The Sands. If every citizen had their heart and understanding to work with our neighbors down on their luck, Lake Havasu City would be a much better place.
Onions to the place I took my brand new car in to. The paint was chipped and scratched and the leather dash was cut. $4,000 in damages with nothing resolved!
Orchids to Ranger Terry! I may not be able to see or speak with you everyday, but I think of you often. You truly are a wonderful man who deserves the world. If everyone had a heart as big as yours, this world would be a much better place.
Onions to the irresponsible driver who dropped a bucket of white paint on Cascade Drive, which was looking so nice after having just been recoated, and then just drove off. Orchids to Tyler from the city who worked professionally and cheerfully to clean it up.
Onions to the local company. OMG! Your truck ruined my driveway with leaking oil. If you’re not going to fix the oil leak then don’t pull into my driveway. Park in the street!
