Orchids to the nice people we have here in Lake Havasu City. Two young men bought two old ladies their lunches at Arby’s which we appreciated very much. These two young men were complete strangers to us! Thank you.
Onions to the doctor who ordered an MRI, called for an appointment after I got the MRI, and was told he will be gone for five weeks. No backup doctor so I just have to sit with all this pain until he gets back. Looking for a good spine doctor.
Onions to coming down hard on a fourth grader for bringing a gun to school and not coming down hard on the irresponsible gun owner who allowed this to happen. The kid didn’t buy the gun but must have found it laying around at home and I don’t think a kid that age knows how dangerous a gun can be.
Onions to people who keep building. Amid critical water shortage andwater allotment cuts, these people continue building and building, adding more and more water users. They’re going to make us drink toilet water. Uuuugh!
Onions to digital coupons. We’re an older population here in Lake Havasu City, and we’re the ones who really need the savings more than the younger, hip generation. Everything should be click or clip.
Onions to younger people pretending to be older elderly people’s friend but charging them $20 or more to go run errands for them or taking their ATM card and using it whenever they want. Is this how you want to be treated? Stop abusing elderly people!
Orchids to A1 Vending. Best prices, customer service and quality goods in town. Keep up the good work!
Orchids to Shugrues for great food, and our server Kevin for a wonderful anniversary celebration. Kev, you rock! The Geezers.
