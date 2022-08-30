Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids galore to Food City for allowing every shopper the opportunity to buy products on sale or at the offered discount, with no requirement for smarty phone or ‘digital access only’ like other grocers in town.
Orchids to the gentlemen who helped push a woman’s truck that was broken down into the gas station on Palo Verde and I-40. As a woman who has broken down while pregnant and had not one person stop, I was so happy to see this kindness! Faith in humanity restored!
Orchids to Kat at Alter Eco Salon for the best cut in Lake Havasu City at a competitive price, most friendly service and no hassle parking. She is never in a hurry and always presents a friendly demeanor. Also, never an issue with an appointment, as she is always very accommodating. Thanks, Kat, for a great place. Don.
Onions to the Kar-Trash-ian family of Lake Havasu City. Druggie kids, mom hooking up with young dudes instead of being a mom. Trashy family with trashy values.
Orchids to Bobs My Shop! They are the best! I had my truck towed there while they were closed Saturday and they called me right away on Monday and had my truck ready Tuesday morning! I didn’t even have an appointment, thought I would have to wait. They were very kind and informative and very fast. Highly reccomend them!
Orchids to Havasu Cinema for the very comfy lounge chairs. I tried them for the first time, recently and didn’t realize how much I would enjoy it. Great movie, too!
Orchids to the landlords who allow pets. Our shelter is packed because of those who don’t. It’s hard enough to move, having to give up your animal is heartbreaking.
Orchids to All American Air for fixing our air conditioning! Robby and Chris came out the same day we called and did an excellent job at a minimal price!
