Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the city. Offensive flags and signs to which all people, young and old, are exposed daily are tolerated without question, but an event intended for adults only is a concern? Your bigotry and narcissism are showing, people.
Onions to unfinished work. The street maintenance person is missing for Outpost Drive. He cleared the bottom half of Outpost Drive and he cleared the top half of Outpost Drive, but then he magically disappeared! If somebody finds him, please return him to Outpost Drive so he can finish his work. Thank you.
Orchids to the emergency room medical team. All of the doctors, nurses, and flight crew, who took excellent care of my son, David, when he was brought in after suffering a stroke while driving home from work! I was in awe at the swiftness and professionalism of each one of you!
Onions to you. Working on your sobriety and being a mom should be your number one prioriy. Then, getting a job and paying off your fines. Finding new love at rehab, not too smart. Don’t follow in your mom’s horrible footsteps.
Onions to the person who rents their home to loud party people; the party people who play their music so loud we can hear and feel it two streets over and the police who do absolutely nothing about it.
Orchids to our firemen at Station Three for their help with replacing my batteries in my smoke alarms so that now I can get a decent nights sleep! Thank you, from JB.
Onions to the manic posts about water. This is not California. What’s next? Telling on your neighbor for washing their car? Keep your paranoia to yourself and let the city do their job.
Onions to the onion concerning your late pension checks. Did you ever hear of direct deposit?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.