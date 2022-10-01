• Conflict of interest: The report states that Serenity Memorial has disclosed that they are not a county employee, and no legal conflict of interest was discovered. The county reviewed and scored Serenity’s proposal before it was hired to provide medical examiner services in the county, and were found to be qualified.
• Care of bodies: The report states that no next of kin or law enforcement is known to have reported discrepancies. It says medical examiner employees have refuted the accusations made by a former employee and by funeral homes. The report says no evidence or case-specific information was provided to investigate any accusations of mutilation or improper care of bodies.
• Staff treatment: The report states that the contractor is independent from Mohave County, and Serenity Memorial’s employees are not county employees. According to the report, Serenity Memorial Group stated that the feelings of one disgruntled employee don’t speak for the other 80 employees in the company as a whole. Serenity also noted that, as a small business they are not able to provide the same benefits as a larger government entity such as the county.
• Misuse of medical examiner property and badges: The report states Mohave County was not able to find any evidence of Serenity Memorial marketing their funeral home operations in the medical examiner’s office during its two drop-in visits to the facility during regular hours. It says that the investigation was not able to find evidence of misuse of badges or property beyond an unverified verbal accusation, and that the contractor’s response to the accusations “was appropriate to settle any concerns.”
• Body bags: The report states Serenity Memorial Group has identified discrepancies between heavy-weight and light-weight body bags, and has petitioned the county to change its fees to allow for fair cost practices. Serenity officials say if the heavy duty body bags used by the medical examiner’s office are exchanged for a light-weight body bag from the funeral home then the medical examiner’s office has to absorb the cost to replace the heavy bag. Serenity says light-weight body bags cannot be used for the medical examiner’s purposes.
• Body storage: The report says Serenity Memorial occasionally stored decedents in its funeral home facilities for nightly storage, which is not permitted under Serenity’s contract with Mohave County. The report says the contractor agreed to only store decedents at the medical examiner’s office in the future, when asked by the county.
• Staff qualification: The report says Serenity has verified that Mosley is an Arizona licensed physician, and also verified any contracted forensic pathologists meant to cover the 24/7 services are also licensed in Arizona. The report states that all employees of Serenity have reportedly completed the necessary federal and state employment forms, and Mosley trains forensic investigators under his direct supervision as autopsy technicians.
• Forgery and falsification: The investigation found no evidence of forgery or falsification. The report states that because Mosely was the previous medical examiner, his signature and documents have been used and verified several times in court proceedings. Furthermore, no law enforcement, Arizona State Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers, or the Arizona Department of Health Services report forgeries or falsification of vital records.
