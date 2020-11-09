County Uncounted ballots
Apache 1,700
Cochise 3,319
Coconino 1,504
Gila 113
Graham 8
Greenlee 5
La Paz 0
Maricopa 38,359
Mohave 807
Navajo 86
Pima 18,700
Pinal 1,883
Santa Cruz 1
Yavapai 2,258
Yuma 2,155
TOTAL 70,898
- Numbers from Arizona.vote as of 5:30 p.m. Monday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.