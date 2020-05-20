Boaters (8).JPG

Although recently-passed Lake Havasu City ordinances say mooring on the Bridgewater Channel isn’t allowed, dozens of weekend travelers prove that it is still physically possible.

 Brandon Messick/Today's News-Herald

Overnight Mooring

media-14412Looking for a place to moor your boat after a long day of fun on Lake Havasu, one of the best Arizona boating lakes around? There are many options for overnight mooring, in addition to longer-term boat storage facilities in Lake Havasu City .

CompanyDistance*Slip WidthsNightlyWeeklyMonthly
Overnight Mooring
Black Meadow Landing & Marina 156100 Black Meadow Rd. PO Box 98, Parker Dam, CA 800-742-8278South ? 12mi8', 9', 18'$15-$50None$120 (Apr-Oct) $85-95 (Nov-Mar)
Havasu Landing Resort & Marina P.O.Box 1707 Havasu Lake, CA 800-307-3610 760-858-4592 x230West ? 3mi8'8", 9'2", 10'6"$25-$35$110-$145$175-$220
Havasu Springs Resort & Marina 2581 Highway 95 Parker, AZ 928-667-3361South ? 18mi10', 12'$20-$32None$175-$275
Lake Havasu Marina 1100 N. McCulloch Bl. Lake Havasu City, AZ 928-855-2159< 1mi south10', 12' (can accommodate large vessels). $ for vessels over 30': $1/ft/night$31-$43$185-$257$341-$515
London Bridge Resort 1477 Queens Bay Lake Havasu City, AZ 928-855-0888At London Bridge9'$40-$200--
Pirate Cove Resort 100 Park Moabi Rd. Needles, CA 760-326-9000North ? 22mi9'-18' (can accommodate large vessels)$15-$25$100-$150$200-$250
Topock Resort & Marina 14999 Historic Route 66 Topock, AZ 928-768-2325North ? 21mi10'$20VariesVaries
*From the London Bridge
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.