Overnight Mooring
Looking for a place to moor your boat after a long day of fun on Lake Havasu, one of the best Arizona boating lakes around? There are many options for overnight mooring, in addition to longer-term boat storage facilities in Lake Havasu City .
|Company
|Distance*
|Slip Widths
|Nightly
|Weekly
|Monthly
|Black Meadow Landing & Marina 156100 Black Meadow Rd. PO Box 98, Parker Dam, CA 800-742-8278
|South ? 12mi
|8', 9', 18'
|$15-$50
|None
|$120 (Apr-Oct) $85-95 (Nov-Mar)
|Havasu Landing Resort & Marina P.O.Box 1707 Havasu Lake, CA 800-307-3610 760-858-4592 x230
|West ? 3mi
|8'8", 9'2", 10'6"
|$25-$35
|$110-$145
|$175-$220
|Havasu Springs Resort & Marina 2581 Highway 95 Parker, AZ 928-667-3361
|South ? 18mi
|10', 12'
|$20-$32
|None
|$175-$275
|Lake Havasu Marina 1100 N. McCulloch Bl. Lake Havasu City, AZ 928-855-2159
|< 1mi south
|10', 12' (can accommodate large vessels). $ for vessels over 30': $1/ft/night
|$31-$43
|$185-$257
|$341-$515
|London Bridge Resort 1477 Queens Bay Lake Havasu City, AZ 928-855-0888
|At London Bridge
|9'
|$40-$200
|-
|-
|Pirate Cove Resort 100 Park Moabi Rd. Needles, CA 760-326-9000
|North ? 22mi
|9'-18' (can accommodate large vessels)
|$15-$25
|$100-$150
|$200-$250
|Topock Resort & Marina 14999 Historic Route 66 Topock, AZ 928-768-2325
|North ? 21mi
|10'
|$20
|Varies
|Varies
*From the London Bridge
