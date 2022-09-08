A Canyon Lake man is dead, and a passenger in his custody is safe after a fatal shooting this weekend by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies. And although some details of the shooting have not yet been released, the Lake Havasu City Police Department offered insight in similar cases - and how dangerous such situations can become.
According to California law enforcement officials, 27-year-old Nikolas McPheter was driving Saturday afternoon in the Needles area, when he was pulled over by deputies in reference to vehicle code violations.
“Traffic stops pose a unique set of concerns for law enforcement officers because they often deal with an individual they know very little about, other than the violation for which they conducted the traffic stop,” Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tyler Tribolet said on Wednesday. “Incidents involving a police officer getting hurt as a result of interacting with a criminal during a traffic stop are not common, but do occur numerous times every year throughout the country.”
Deputies last week were initially unaware that McPheter was accompanied by a passenger, later identified as a protected party in a domestic violence restraining order against McPheter.
The two involved deputies attempted to detain McPheter at the scene, San Bernardino officials said this week, and a struggle ensued. During that struggle, investigators say McPheter disarmed one of the deputies, before McPheter himself was fatally shot by that deputy’s partner.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office was unable to comment as of Wednesday as to whether McPheter was warned to drop the weapon before the shooting occurred, neither could the agency comment on how many times McPheter was shot during the encounter.
“In that situation the suspect would clearly be posing an imminent threat to both the officers and any community members in the area,” Tribolet said. “An officer must make split second decisions in this type of situation. There are many different factors to consider in the incident … during an imminent threat such as this, where the suspect gains control of the officer’s duty weapon, the officer does not have to issue a warning prior to using lethal force.”
McPheter was pronounced dead at the scene. After the incident, McPheter’s passenger was ultimately released.
