City Mayor Council

Lake Havasu City $11,400 $7,800

Avondale $19,010 $9,505

Buckeye $21,000 $14,400

Casa Grande $16,297 $9,053

Flagstaff $38,500 $25,500

Goodyear $23,000 $12,000

Marana $21,000 $16,404

Maricopa $23,000 $18,000

Oro Valley $12,740 $10,058

Prescott $9,000 $6,000

Yuma $12,000 $3,600

