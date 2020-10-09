City Mayor Council
Lake Havasu City $11,400 $7,800
Avondale $19,010 $9,505
Buckeye $21,000 $14,400
Casa Grande $16,297 $9,053
Flagstaff $38,500 $25,500
Goodyear $23,000 $12,000
Marana $21,000 $16,404
Maricopa $23,000 $18,000
Oro Valley $12,740 $10,058
Prescott $9,000 $6,000
Yuma $12,000 $3,600
