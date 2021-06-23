$55 million in personnel costs next year including $35.4 million in salaries and wages, and $21 million in benefits. That is about $5 million more than the city spent on personnel last year. The increase is partially due to adjustments made to salary ranges for all city employees being in effect for a full year this year, along with up to 22 new full-time positions added to city staff.
$5.7 million is expected to be produced by the Irrigation and Drainage District to help pay for the cost of water services provided by the city. The IDD has been in place since before the city officially incorporated, but this will be the last year for the property tax assessment which is on track to be paid off by July 1, 2022.
