What should you wear for the weather?
Dress for comfort, not style, when you're at the lake.
The Sonoran and Mojave deserts meet at the lowlands of Lake Havasu City, helping to create our unique geography that helps us enjoy more than 300 days of sunshine each year. Summertime highs are often in the 110s, so you'll want to bring plenty of sunscreen.
In winter, lows dip into the mid-40s and highs are usually pleasant, reaching into the mid-60s to low-70s.
