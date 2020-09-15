Lake Havasu City investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in apprehending the suspect in an alleged drive-by shooting this weekend.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of Injo Drive early Sunday morning after receiving reports of the shooting, and soon found a 22-year-old victim lying on the ground. The victim suffered a nonfatal gunshot wound to his abdomen, and was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment.
The victim has been identified as Garret Dotson, son of Dan Dotson, who hosts A&E Network’s “Storage Wars.” As of Tuesday, city officials said Dotson remained in critical condition.
According to statements Monday by Lake Havasu City Chief of Police Dan Doyle, the shooting may have been one of retaliation. Doyle says Dotson may have been involved in a shooting in Phoenix before posting on Facebook that he would be visiting Havasu.
The suspect in Sunday’s drive-by shooting remains unidentified. He is described as a white male who was last seen leaving the area of Injo Drive in a light-colored vehicle. Police say he may have been accompanied by an unknown woman.
The incident remains under investigation by the police department’s criminal investigations unit. Anyone with information about the shooting or its alleged perpetrator is encouraged to contact Lake Havasu Silent Witness at 928-854-8477. Reporting parties can also use the department’s anonymous text messaging tip service by texting LHCPD, with their messages, to CRIMES (274637).
More information in the case will be released as it becomes available.
