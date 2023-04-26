A Lake Havasu City man is facing felony charges this week after he allegedly assaulted officers while being arrested for DUI and failure to stay at the scene of an accident.
Havasu police officers were called to the 3500 block of McCulloch Boulevard at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a single vehicle accident. According to police, a black hot rod was found at the location with extensive front-end damage, as a damaged tree stood 30 feet away.
According to the police report, 52-year-old Grant W. Gustafson was found a short distance from the scene as officers questioned witnesses in the case. Police say that Gustafson, who was reportedly identified as the vehicle’s driver, and witnesses allegedly reported that Gustafson had been drinking alcohol prior to the accident. Gustafson behaved belligerently toward officers when they attempted to question him, according to the report, and allegedly attempted to walk away from the scene. At that point, officers attempted to physically detain him.
Police say that Gustafson attempted to pull away from officers, and refused to comply with officers’ commands to remain where he was. An officer reportedly shoved Gustafson, before attempting to hold Gustafson in place. According to the report, Gustafson continued to resist officers, at which point officers informed Gustafson that he was under arrest.
Police say that Gustafson fell to the ground during his attempts to struggle with officers, with one of the arresting officers falling on top of him. Gustafson allegedly attempted to strike the officer, and reportedly shoved his thumb in the officer’s eye before he was reportedly subdued with an electronic stun device.
Gustafson was placed in handcuffs at the scene and taken into custody. According to the report, Gustafson shouted obscenities at officers as he was placed into a waiting police cruiser.
Police transported Gustafson to Lake Havasu City Jail, where he reportedly refused to provide a sample of his breath to determine his possible level of intoxication. Officers obtained a warrant to draw Gustafson’s blood for future testing.
Gustafson has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault against an officer, as well as misdemeanor counts of DUI and failure to stay at the scene of an accident.
