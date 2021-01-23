Commercial Lease Tax
· Additional 1% generates $250,000
· Havasu is one of three cities in Arizona that does not currently have a commercial lease tax
Sales Tax
· Additional 1% rate generates $10 million
· Current city sales tax is 2%, comparable cities are between 2% and 3%
Property Tax
· 2% levy increase allowed each year
· Current rate: $0.6718
·Maximum rate: $0.9015
· Havasu has ability to levy an additional $1.9 million per year
Bed Tax
· Additional 1% generates $340,000
· Current rate in Havasu is 3%
* All four taxes being examined would require a Truth in Taxation hearing, followed by an ordinance and approval from the Lake Havasu City Council.
