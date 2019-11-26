Price changes
Item 2019 2018
16 lb. young tom turkey $11.68 $13.44
14-ounce stuffing mix $3.18 $2.50
Pumpkin pie mix (30 oz.) $3.67 $3.20
9-inch frozen pie shell (2) $3.33 $2.29
3 lb. fresh sweet potatoes $4.80 $2.97
Brown & serve rolls (12) $3.74 $2.00
Frozen peas (16 oz.) $1.60 $1.32
1 lb mixed celery & carrots $1.15 $0.99
1 gallon whole milk $2.51 $2.09
Fresh cranberries (12 oz.) $2.33 $2.50
Half pint whipping cream $1.55 $2.82
New items on this year’s survey:
Frozen green beans (pound) $1.57
Russet potatoes (5 pound bag) $2.06
Half bone-in ham (per pound) $2.31
-- Source: Arizona Farm Bureau Federation
Year Standard Organic+
2019 -- $42.68 No survey this year
2018 -- $39.17 $95.96
2017 -- $39.82 $93.51
2016 -- $46.27 $94.86
2015 -- $47.83 $98.03
2014 -- $46.16 $95.76
2013 -- $48.63 $91.00
2012 -- $47.53 $87.23
2011 -- $50.06 $106.39+
2010 -- $44.17
2009 -- $40.47
2008 -- $52.81
2007 -- $51.14
2006 -- $39.22
2005 -- $37.69
2004 -- $35.22
2003 -- no Arizona survey
2002 -- $34.43
2001 -- $34.05
2000 -- $34.11
1999 -- $33.82
1998 -- $27.41
1997 -- $26.14
1996 -- $30.37
1995 -- $28.68
1994 -- $26.93
1993 -- $24.99
-- Source: Arizona Farm Bureau Federation
* Prices not adjusted for inflation
+ 2011 was first year for organic price list
