County Annualized % Total numeric 2020-2030

Apache 0.2% 398

Cochise 0.5% 1,941

Coconino 1.7% 11,465

Gila 1.2% 2,014

Graham 1.0% 1,165

Greenlee 1.7% 986

La Paz 1.6% 1,178

Maricopa 2.4% 592,168

Mohave 1.7% 10,250

Navajo 1.1% 3,196

Pima 1.3% 55,448

Pinal 2.2% 16,691

Santa Cruz 1.0% 1,479

Yavapai 1.9% 14,441

Yuma 1.1% 8,671

Source: Office of Economic Opportunity

