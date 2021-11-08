County Annualized % Total numeric 2020-2030
Apache 0.2% 398
Cochise 0.5% 1,941
Coconino 1.7% 11,465
Gila 1.2% 2,014
Graham 1.0% 1,165
Greenlee 1.7% 986
La Paz 1.6% 1,178
Maricopa 2.4% 592,168
Mohave 1.7% 10,250
Navajo 1.1% 3,196
Pima 1.3% 55,448
Pinal 2.2% 16,691
Santa Cruz 1.0% 1,479
Yavapai 1.9% 14,441
Yuma 1.1% 8,671
Source: Office of Economic Opportunity
