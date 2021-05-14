According to projections by staff, Lake Havasu City expects to bring in $150.8 million in revenue next fiscal year which is $23.7 million more than the $127 million it projected last year and about $11 million more than the city is currently estimating it will receive by the end of the current fiscal year in June.
Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council that staff uses multiple years of data to determine trends for all of Havasu’s various revenue streams and attempts to isolate and adjust for any anomalies that may be specific to just that year. Obviously the major anomaly staff has had to try to account for this year has been the pandemic.
“We tried to take into account some of the anomalies of the pandemic that we have in our community, which is actually very different for us than it was for many other communities since we didn’t have huge downturns in our revenue,” Olsen said. “We were moderately conservative (with our projections), I would say. We didn’t get aggressive at all, but I would say we were less conservative than we normally would be. We definitely took into account that we had an improvement from the prior year, and we know a portion of that will likely continue.”
Although sales tax revenues have been steadily increasing for several years before the pandemic, FY20-21 saw record levels of sales tax revenue in Havasu as tourism exploded during the pandemic. In FY2019-20 the city received a little more than $28 million in sales tax revenues – including the bed tax and restaurant and bar tax, but during the current fiscal year Havasu estimates it will bring in nearly $32 million by the end of June. The proposed budget estimates about $29 million in sales tax revenue in FY21-22 and Olsen said staff is projecting sales tax revenues to increase by about 3 percent every year from there over the next five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.