· Increase the minimum density from 0 to 15 units per acre.
· Reduce minimum depth of front yard from 20 feet to 10 feet.
· Any structure over 20 feet in length facing a right-of-way shall include architectural enhancements such as pop-outs, decorative stone, non-habitable porches or stoops, or similar features on its street-facing elevation.
· Any door facing the right-of-way shall have a minimum 3-foot wide sidewalk directly linking the structure to the street.
OPTION 1
· At least 60% of the footprint of structures with dwelling units shall be at least two stories tall where structures exceeding 18 feet in height are allowed.
OPTION 2
· Structures with dwelling units shall be at least two stories tall where structures exceeding 18 feet in height are allowed.
