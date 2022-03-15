Residential-South Gate District: Corrects side setback from 10 feet to 3 feet
Island-Body Beach District: Corrects front yard setback from 10 feet to 20 feet.
Two-Family (R-2) District: Removes multi-family dwelling as a permissible use, because district does not allow more than two dwelling units per property.
Multiple-Family District: Corrects to allow building height up to 30 feet when adjacent to single-family zoning.
Yard Area Exceptions and Encroachments: Retains allowance for non-habitable shade features to encroach 5 feet into the front property line, but clarifies that they need to be at least 10 feet from the front property line.
Marijuana Business: Bars the display of cannabis, cannabis products, or cannabis graphics visible from the outside of the business.
Election signs: Allows election signs to be placed 71 days (up from current 60 days) prior to the primary election, to match the recent changes made to state statute.
Board of Adjustment: Clarifies that the Board of Adjustment consists of seven regular members, and changes meeting times for the board from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.
