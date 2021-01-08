First-line supervisors of correctional officers
First-line supervisors of police and detectives
First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
Miscellaneous first-line supervisors
Protective service workers
Firefighters
Fire inspectors and investigators
Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists
Bailiffs
Correctional officers and jailers
Detectives and criminal investigators
Fish and Game wardens
Parking enforcement workers
Police and sheriff patrol officers and dispatchers
Transit and railroad police
Animal control workers
Private detectives and investigators
Gambling surveillance officers and gambling investigators
Security guards
Crossing guards and flaggers
Lifeguards
Ski patrol and other recreational protective service workers
Transportation security screeners
School bus monitors and protective service workers
