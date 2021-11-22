The council will hold its second public hearing on a proposed ordinance that updates fees and service charges associated with all of the various services provided by city staff. If approved, the new fees would take effect in January.
The proposal was first introduced at the council’s Sept. 14 meeting.
Lake Havasu City used to update its fees annually, but when the fees were last updated at the beginning of 2020 the council at the time requested that the adjustments be made every other year instead. The updated costs are based off each department identifying the services that it offers and calculating how much those services cost to provide. The city ordinance identifies a specific percentage of the total cost that should be recovered through fees or services charges.
The proposed ordinance would tweak either the percentage of cost recovered, or the method of recovery itself, for about 50 of its services citywide. Most of the updates incorporate a small price increase, though several of the fees will actually decrease as a result of the changes. Each of the changes are listed in the proposed ordinance that would revise city code. The proposal would also eliminate a total of eight fees that are currently being charged.
Havasu Lumber rezone request
The council will consider a request to rezone 10 acres at 2200 Victoria Farms Rd. from its current agriculture-preservation district into a light industrial district. The lot is designated as “employment” in the city’s general plan, which suggests that industrial uses are appropriate in the area.
The request was submitted by Andrew Lungsford. According to the citizen’s meeting summary, the plan is to use the property as an outdoor storage yard for Johnson Manley Havasu Lumber’s construction materials.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the request with a 6-1 vote at its Oct. 20 meeting.
Booster station upgrades
The council will consider awarding a contract for design and engineering services with Phoenix-based Narasiman Consulting Services for the Booster Station 5A upgrades project included in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan.
The contract with Narasiman Consulting Services would pay the firm $138,770 to complete the planned upgrades to the city’s water system. Havasu’s CIP budgets a total of $775,000 for the project, including $155,000 in Fiscal Year 2021-22.
When, where, and how to watch
The Council meeting is scheduled to begin today at 6 p.m. in the council chambers located in the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting will be open for members of the public to attend in person. The proceedings can also be viewed live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/channel-4.
