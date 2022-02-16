Residential – Uptown Main Street: “This district is the residential component of the Uptown McCulloch Main Street (UMS) area. It is intended to provide for a broad mix of medium- to high-density residential development near the portion of McCulloch Boulevard recognized as Lake Havasu City’s “Main Street.” This district is intended to encourage creative investment and densification of the area surrounding Uptown McCulloch Boulevard to encourage additional nighttime activity, spur economic development, and further distinguish this area as the city center.”
Residential – Commercial and Health District: “This is the residential component of the Commercial and Health area. It is intended to provide for a wide variety of medium to high density residential development adjacent to the existing and future health care facilities on lower McCulloch Boulevard to accommodate both health care professionals and the senior population interested in living near to the medical and other basic services in the adjacent C-CHD district.”
- Excerpts from the Lake Havasu City Development Code
