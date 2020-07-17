Q. Where did you grow up and go to high school?
Maria Ayon: My family moved to McFarland, California, when I was 4 years old. I went to school in the McFarland Unified School District and graduated from McFarland High School with 92 other classmates. It was a very small close knit community.
Q. Any hobbies/interests you care to share?
Ayon: I love the outdoors rain, snow, or sunshine. To stay healthy and to help release stress I go hiking, biking, and running and in the past I had a green thumb for roses. I love theatre, arts, and music especially if they are live events.
On cloudy days I tend to stay in and read autobiographies. I am also a huge fan of college basketball, March Madness is the best time of the year.
Q. Do you have family in Mohave County or another part of Arizona?
Ayon: I do not have family in Arizona, but I friends who live in Phoenix and Tucson. I am so excited to be closer to them.
Q. Have you been to Havasu or any other part of Mohave County before, if so what was your first impression?
Ayon: The in-person interview (in July) was my first time ever to Lake Havasu City and Mohave County. My first impression of Havasu was “WOW!, Now that is a Lake!” The London Bridge was a beautiful piece of architecture and the space around it was very welcoming and engaging. I can see why people come to Lake Havasu for recreation and leisure. I am excited to hike the trails and learn more about what Havasu and Mohave County has to offer.
Q. Why did you choose MCC?
Ayon: I believe we both chose each other and in perfect timing. My reason was because the mission, vision, and values system of MCC aligns with my principles and values system. I am active in my community and as an advocate for higher education I feel MCC is the perfect place to continue live out my purpose which is to provide higher education access to the local community and work with vital industries to bridge partnerships for a sustainable future.
Q. Do you like the heat?
Ayon: I LOVE the heat!! Having been raised in McFarland, we had a swamp cooler, not much cooling off happened during the summer months. I am known to raise the temperature during the winter months to a nice 80 degrees. I am a child of the sun.
