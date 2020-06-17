Family: She is the eldest of Chris Swanson’s three children. Her brother lives in California while her sister is a Wisconsin resident. Rebecca has been married to Jay for 30 years.
Hometown: Tioga, Pennsylvania.
What was your best surprise? One of my special education students sent me an invitation to his graduation. We hadn’t interacted in many years. He really wasn’t expected to accomplish anything, but he did! He went on to college, graduated and now he’s a school psychologist.
What’s your favorite way to unwind? I like to sit and play Candy Crush on my iPad.
What’s one goal you still hope to achieve? Learn to play the piano.
What’s your all-time favorite movie? I have two – “Rocky” and “Pretty Woman.”
What’s your most recent splurge? Shoes. I bought a really nice pair of flip-flops.
If you could have an extraordinary talent or skill, what would you choose? To be artistic – to be able to paint or make pottery.
If you could change lives with anyone for a day, who would you like to be? Carrie Underwood on the day of a concert.
What’s the luckiest thing that ever happened to you? I won $100 on a scratch-off ticket.
If you weren’t in your present career, what would you like to be? An emergency room doctor. I’ve always been interested in helping people and I have an interest in medicine.
What’s your ideal vacation? Being at the beach, preferably Sanibel Island in Florida.
What’s the craziest, most impulsive thing you’ve ever done that you can talk about? I went swimming with stingrays. I’ll never do it again, though.
What song makes you want to dance? ”Happy” by Pharrell Williams.
What song makes you nostalgic? ”Just You and I.” I sang it to my husband at our wedding.
What’s something most people would be surprised to learn about you? That I sing. I sang at my wedding and I have sung in a choir and a jazz band. I would sing with the kids when I was a principal.
What’s left on your life’s “to-do” list? I’d like to travel to Sweden and Ireland – that’s my background. But before that, I still have a lot of kids I need to impact.
If you could have dinner with anyone in the world, who would that be? The queen of England.
What was one of your early jobs? In high school, I worked at an ice cream shop. It was soft-serve. We had to make the cones so the ice cream wouldn’t tip over.
What was your worst job? Being a hostess at a hotel restaurant. No one wanted to sit where you wanted to seat them. I only did that for about four months. It was right before I graduated from college.
What book is on your nightstand? ”The First 90 Days” for being a superintendent.
What scares you? The current state of the world. Also, snakes and ocean creatures. They terrify me.
What food can’t you live without? Pizza.
Favorite pair of shoes? My Michael Kors heels in navy or black. I wear them almost every day to work. I wear heels because I am so short.
What do you collect? Seashells.
What’s your coffee shop order? Cinnamon dolce latte.
What was your worst subject in high school? Math.
How do you like to blow off some steam? Retail therapy.
What can’t you stop eating? Chocolate.
What’s your secret talent? My fingers are double-jointed. I can’t really do anything special with them, but when I show people how they can bend, it kind of freaks them out.
